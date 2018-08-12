Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Saturday vowed that the green shirts will perform well against India in the Asia Cup .

“We will perform our best against India in Asia Cup ,” Sarfraz said while speaking to the media during an Independence Day event in Karachi. “We will go well-prepared to play against India,” he added.

Further, the wicket-keeper batsman said, “It will be our first match against India after the Champion’s Trophy final.”

However, Sarfraz refused to comment on any change in the Pakistan cricket Board’s hierarchy with incumbent chief Najam Sethi admitting that he was feeling the heat after the victory of PTI-led government. Sethi has reportedly said that was ready to resign if thee new government does not want him as the head of the PCB and sought an early clarity on the situation. According to reports, Sethi may resign from his post the day Imran Khan takes the oath as new prime minister of Pakistan. The upcoming Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India on September 19 is likely to be rescheduled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a change in the fixture dates.

As per the present schedule, India will play back-to-back matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19. The 14th edition of Asia Cup was already marred with controversy after the tournament was moved from India to the United Arab Emirates on Pakistan's request.

The Asia Cup will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 15 to 28, with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opening match.