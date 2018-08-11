Share:

HAFIZABAD -A married woman and her minor son were allegedly abducted by three persons from her house situated in Chhanni Qasim.

On the report of her husband Ghazanfar Ali, Kassesay police have registered a case against Nawaz, Iqbal and another. According to the complainant, he was working in the fields whereas his wife Misbah Bibi and one-year-old son were alone in his house. Meanwhile, three accused stormed into his house, forcibly abducted them, bundled them in a vehicle and took them to unknown destination, he alleged.

It is religious and national duty of everyone to plant at least one sapling, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

While inaugurating tree plantation week by planting a sapling in the DC house, he said that plantation was not only a worship and Sadqa-i-jaria but it eliminates pollution and beautifies the surroundings. He said that more than 11,000 saplings would be planted in the offices and residences of district officials. Moreover, the Forest Department has chalked out a plan to plant one lakh sapling in different institutions and roadsides.