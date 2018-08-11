Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Gojra Saddr police arrested a youth for allegedly assaulting a four-year-old girl in Chak 362/JB on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl "S", daughter of a farmer, went to a local grocery shop to buy toffees. The shopkeeper namely Sajid Ali overpowered her and abused her in the shop.

He fled as soon as the girl shouted for help. The girl's father took her to Saddr police station for registration of a case against the accused. The police shifted her to Gojra THQ Hospital for medical examination. The police also arrested the accused and registered a case against him.