Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to hold a rally in provincial capital to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

While talking to media, Buzdar said he spent day with prisoners in central jail and eat lunch with them. He said the imprisonment was reduced by two months on the occasion of Eid.

He said South Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur would start working soon. He said 9 big hospitals are being made in Punjab.

Earlier, CM Buzdar visited various cities of the province and presented gifts to the children in Darul Amaan. He also visited ALlama Iqbal Memorial Teaching hospital Sailkot. He also visited Sargodha police lines.