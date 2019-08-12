Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur , was shifted Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after she was discharged from Polyclinic Hospital on late Sunday night.

Faryal Talpur , who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was shifted to Polyclinic on Friday due to high blood sugar level and gastric infection.

Faryal Talpur was under house arrest since June 14 after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected her bail in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering through fake accounts .

Co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.