West Indian opening batsman Chris Gayle has became the all-time highest West Indian run-scorer in one-day international cricket after surpassing the previous record of 10,405 runs held by Brian Lara.

Going into the second ODI of the three-match series against India at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, Gayle needed just nine runs to surpass the previous record. The 39-year-old opening batsman played 21 deliveries before slashing left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed to the backward-point boundary and lifted his overall tally to 10,408 runs.

This match was already an historic landmark for Gayle as it is his 300th ODI, taking him past Lara's 299 as the most by a West Indian in the 50 overs-per-side format.