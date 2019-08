Share:

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider has expressed trust on Pakistan Army .

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the premier said that Pakistan Army is capable enough to defend and give a response to the enemy. He also added that we are ready to sacrifice everything for Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider offered Eid prayers in Muzaffarabad along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto.