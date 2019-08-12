Share:

Pak Navy continues to carry out relief and rescue operation in various parts of Karachi on Sunday night.

The spokesman of Pak Navy said rescue teams drained out rain water in Gulistan-e-Zafar and Mohammad Ali society and also shifted people to safer places.

MPAs concerned and people of the area thanked Pakistan Navy for its rescue operation.

Over seven people were killed on Saturday due to electrocution in Karachi, after the city received heavy storm rain during last 24 hours.

Light and heavy rain is continuing in various parts of the city and the water has accumulated in low lying areas.

Electricity has been suspended to various areas of city.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter visited various areas of the city to monitor the draining of the accumulated water.