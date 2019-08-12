Share:

Pakistan has decided not to exchange sweets with Indian border forces on the occasions of Eid ul Azha and on 14th August due to the recent action taken by Indian government against the special status of Kashmir.

Pakistan has already downgraded diplomatic relations with India as occupied forces have converted the Kashmir valley into an open prison for Kashmiris.

The Indian High Commissioner has also returned back to India and Pakistan's ambassador has been called back from Delhi. Moreover Pak-India bus and Samjhauta Expreess train service have also been cancelled by Pakistan.