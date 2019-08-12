Share:

A Pakistani woman confronted Priyanka Chopra at a beauty event in Los Angeles, criticizing the Indian actress for a tweet she posted in February, when tensions were at an all time high between Pakistan and India.

As Chopra was taking questions Saturday at BeautyCon, Ayesha Malik went up to the microphone and called the Bollywood star a hypocrite for "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan" while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

In a video that went viral on social media, we see Ayesha saying, "It was hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite, you tweeted on February 26: 'Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces.' You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan."

The microphone was grabbed from Malik's hand midway without letting her finish the question.

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand gaslighted the girl with her dismissive response and said she chooses to take the middle ground on the situation.