A Pakistani woman confronted Priyanka Chopra at a beauty event in Los Angeles, criticizing the Indian actress for a tweet she posted in February, when tensions were at an all time high between Pakistan and India.
As Chopra was taking questions Saturday at BeautyCon, Ayesha Malik went up to the microphone and called the Bollywood star a hypocrite for "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan" while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra .
It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM.
Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war.Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019
In a video that went viral on social media, we see Ayesha saying, "It was hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite, you tweeted on February 26: 'Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces.' You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan."
The microphone was grabbed from Malik's hand midway without letting her finish the question.
Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this ???????? close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59vAyesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019
Priyanka Chopra on the other hand gaslighted the girl with her dismissive response and said she chooses to take the middle ground on the situation.