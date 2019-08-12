Share:

Ivanka Trump is once again the target of Twitter backlash for wishing muslims “Eid Mubarak” on social media, reported Express.co.uk.

On Sunday, the senior White House adviser posted a message in honour of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. Ivanka wished “health, happiness and joy” on Twitter to muslims celebrating the holiday. However, the Trumpadministration initiated a travel ban on muslim-majority countries which has led Twitter users to brand her as “insensitive” and “ignorant”.

One user said: “Fake goodwill wishes. Ivanka go away forever.”

Another user said: “Oh f*** you.”

Another disgruntled user replied: “There seems to be no end to your insensitivity, ignorance & belief that anyone believes anything you or your rancid father & brothers say.”

Not all responses were critical of her message.

One user said: “You have a heart of gold. God bless you.”

In February 2017, US President Donald Trump issued the Executive Order 13769, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States."

The White House said the decision was an attempt to keep out dangerous individuals from unstable, predominately Arab countries.

The order read: "Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster, and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States.”

Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying her husband Jared Kushner.

Following her message to muslims celebrating Eid, she tweeted another message about the Jewish day Tisha B’Av.

She wrote: "From sundown last night to sundown tonight, Jews around the world observe Tisha B'Av, an annual day of mourning and fast when we remember the destruction of the Temple and other tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people.

“May all observing experience a meaningful Tisha B'Av."