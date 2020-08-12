Share:

SUKKUR - A meeting of the divisional polio task force was held and presided over by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar at his office here on Tuesday to finalise the polio vaccination campaign from August 15 to 20, 2020. The meeting was told that 1.277 million children would be targeted during the polio vaccination campaign. He also directed DCs and DHOs to provide list of Covid-19 patients in their respective districts. He also directed field teams to immediately share reports of any Covid-19 suspect to their district health officers.