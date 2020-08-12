Share:

Peshawar - As many as 33,987 policemen would be deployed for 583 mourning processions and 6,041 Majalis across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the days of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

According to the KP police officials, eight districts had been declared most sensitive with regard to Muharram including Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, D.I. Khan, Tank and Haripur.

This was discussed at a meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday. The IGP at the online meeting directed his regional police officers across KP to tighten security measures to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram days throughout the province while observing anti-Covid-19 SOPs.

He was speaking to regional police officers of various areas of KP via video link at an online meeting about security plan for Muharram 2020 at the Central Police Office in Peshawar. Besides others, additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters and AIG Operations attended the conference.

The DIG Headquarters briefed the IGP about the pre-Muharram, mid-Muharram and post-Muharram security measures and the numbers of processions and Majalis to be held while the DIG Special Branch discussed the confronting challenges in connection with peaceful observance of Muharram.

All the RPOs briefed on security plans in their respective regions with regard to Muharram.

The IGP said that police would perform duty as a frontline force and must take foolproof security measures to ensure sectarian harmony during Muharram.

He directed the police officials to be in contact with other security and intelligence agencies and particularly focus attention on sensitive districts in their respective jurisdictions.