islamabad - Adria Arjona, 28, has been cast as one of the lead characters in Disney+’s forthcoming Star Wars series based on Rebel agent Cassian Andor from the 2016 film Rogue one. Though Arjona’s specific role remains unknown, she will star alongside Diego Luna, 40, who is set to reprise his role as Andor, as reported. The currently untitled series, which was announced last year, will take place ‘in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire,’ prior to the events of Rogue One.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-writer Tony Gilroy, who is also serving as series show-runner, will craft the series’ pilot episode ‘in addition to directing multiple episodes.’ Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are also slated to be a part of the highly anticipated Star Wars project. When plans for the series were revealed last year, it was vaguely described as a ‘spy thriller.’ Luna’s reprisal, as well as Alan Tudyk’s reprisal as K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick, were also announced at the time. The untitled Rogue One spinoff is just one of many Star Wars related series’ in the works for Disney+.