ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that all the political parties were on one page on the Kashmir issue.

The FM wrote a letter of thanks to Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the opposition’s participation and assistance in legislation regarding the Financial Action Task Force and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the joint session of Parliament, held on August 6.

In the letter, the Foreign Minister said the ruling and opposition parties in the Parliament have once again proved that all political parties had the same stance for protection of national interests.

He said demonstration of maturity by the government and opposition parties in the joint session of Parliament was appreciable. He said Pakistan highlighted the ongoing heinous violations of human rights in held Kashmir at every international forum.

The Foreign Minister said the Kashmir issue was debated thrice at the United Nations Security Council in a year.

He also said the government will always give value to the workable suggestions by the opposition. Qureshi wrote: “I have praised the positive attitude of the opposition in the Parliament as well. It is proven that all parties are on same page for protection of the national interests. Debate over the Kashmir issue was held at the Security Council after 55 years. The government will always give importance to the opposition’s recommendations which will be feasible.”

Meanwhile yesterday, Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers from Rajouri by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 200 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

These condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The killings of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of the “Hindutva” agenda of the RSS-BJP combine which is attempting to target defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will, said the Foreign Ministry statement.

“India’s efforts to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances, incarcerations and brutalisation have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future. Nor will India succeed in bringing illegal and forcible demographic changes in IIOJK in violation of international law and conventions,” it added.

The statement said the international community must take immediate cognizance of the state terrorism and grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

“India must be made to comply with its international legal obligations and respect fundamental rights of Kashmiri people including their right to life,” it said.

Pakistan, the statement said, “will continue to call for holding India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people and extend its full support in the just struggle for the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.”