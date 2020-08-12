Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Tuesday chaired a meeting in which Punjab Rozgar Scheme was given final shape by the steering committee.

On this occasion, the Minister said the PTI government was initiating a mega programme of disbursing soft loans in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab for the revival of business affected due to coronavirus pandemic and for launching new business.

He highlighted that Rs 9 billion had been earmarked for this mega programme in the current fiscal year. He outlined that in the first phase, Rs 500,000 to Rs 1 million soft loans would be disbursed under Punjab Rozgar Programme. He emphasized that in the second phase the limit of disbursing soft loans would be increased up to Rs 5 million.

The Minister added that a transparent mechanism would be devised for the provision of soft loans.

Aslam Iqbal stressed these soft loans would be disbursed under a transparent system irrespective of any political affiliation. He underscored that economic activities would be increased along with generating new employment opportunities with the provision of soft loans under such a mega programme.

He maintained the PTI government was adhering to a comprehensive policy to promote industrial, trade and economic activities in the country. He regretted that Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected every sector in the country including the economy.

He said that effective steps were being taken by the government to revive the economy as well as business in the country.