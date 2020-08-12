Share:

BADIN - The water accumulated on the lawns of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) building after recent heavy rains is still to be drained out. To make matters worse, the water has been mixed with sewage, which has made it quite hard for the Met office employees to work.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Shafeeq Ahmed, a Met office employee, said that recent heavy showers led to the flooding of office’s premises; resultantly not only the lawn was presenting the look of pool of water, but the water had also entered different rooms of the building where equipment used for the weather prediction are installed. He deplored that despite number of complaints made to the Met Office, Karachi director and Badin deputy commissioner, water had not been drained out from the building so far. He demanded the concerned authorities and director of Met department, Karachi to immediately look into the matter and ensure drainage of the rainwater. On the other hand, Met Office, Karachi director could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.