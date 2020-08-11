Share:

KARACHI-Bahria Town Karachi has reopened Bahria Adventure Land theme park, Danzoo, Double Decker bus tour and Carnival. All necessary arrangements are being made in order to strictly implement SOPs and other preventive measures. The long awaited reopening of world class imported rides at Bahria Adventure Land theme park, the exotic animals in Danzoo, wonderful Double Decker bus tour and scrumptious cuisines at Carnival brought back the excitement for fun lovers. Use of masks is however mandatory for entering these facilities. Preparations for 3-day Pakistan Independence festivities from 14th till 16th August are also in full swing. Bahria Town Karachi has arranged musical shows and other entertainment programs to lift the dampening spirits of the residents of Bahria Town and people of Karachi, hence keeping up with the tradition of organizing spectacular events to celebrate every occasion.