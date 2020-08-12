Share:

Peshawar - The Special Surveillance Squad of Corporate Zone FBR Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle illegal, non-duty paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees in multiple acts at main Kohat Road on Tuesday.

According to FBR Peshawar office, on the directives of Commissioner Corporate Zone (FBR) Peshawar, the Special Surveillance squad in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Corporate Mohsin Ihsan, carried out snap check at multiple points on main Kohat Road and recovered 50 cartons of illegal, fake and non-duty paid cigarettes from public transport, which were meant to smuggle to Punjab.

The RTO Surveillance Squad filed a report and shifted the confiscated illegal cartons to Tax House for further necessary legal action.

Commissioner Corporate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak and DC Mohsin Ihsan hailed efficiency of the Surveillance Squad and warned that illegal movement of all sorts of fake and tax exempted cigarettes would not be allowed and no concession would be made with the law violators in this regard.