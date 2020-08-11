Share:

LAHORE-In tragic times when Pakistan has been battling with catastrophes over the last 15 years from the 2005 earthquake right up to this year’s Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating economic impact, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) has emerged as one of the most prominent charitable organizations working in the country to help humanity and the most vulnerable. So much so that since March 2020, their team has delivered food packs to over 50,000 citizens, and provided masks, gloves and PPE kits to doctors and frontline healthcare professionals at medical facilities throughout Pakistan. Founded by Todd Shea, the organization has taken action to provide medical relief, education and development projects, and disaster recovery operations over the years.