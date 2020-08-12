Share:

Local court on Wednesday has sent 58 arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on 14-day judicial remand over clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on the occasion of party vice president Maryam Nawaz’s appearance.

During the hearing, the court has rejected the request of investigation officer to issue physical remand of the detainees who have been booked under eight provisions including that of blocking roads.

Earlier, a clash erupted between outraged PML-N workers and police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.

Maryam Nawaz left the NAB office premises without appearing before the accountability bureau and then came back for the second time.