Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to devise an effective strategy by updating micro plan for three day polio eradication campaign set to start from August 15 in all districts of Hyderabad division. Presiding over a meeting on video link here on Tuesday to review arrangements of polio eradication campaign, the Commissioner said that during the campaign, the polio task force might face dual challenges therefore effective planning was required to administer anti polio drops to all children up to 5 year in Hyderabad division.