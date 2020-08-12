Share:

A court here on Wednesday turned down a bail application of an accused person in the 2018 murder case of medical student Asma Rani in Kohat.

The court rejected the bail plea of Shahzeb accused of aiding and abetting accused Mujahid Afridi.

Asma Rani, a third year student at Ayub Medical College, was shot dead in January 2018 at her hometown in Kohat after she allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of Afridi.

Police had registered an FIR of the case on the complaint of brother of the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, under Section 324 and 304 of Pakistan Penal Code. Asma was returning home in a rickshaw with her sister-in-law when Mujahid Afridi, who was lying in wait outside their house, allegedly shot her dead.

Soon after the incident, the accused had fled to Dubai following which his name was placed in the Interpol's most wanted people's list. KP police had approached Interpol through Federal Investigation Agency for his arrest.

He was brought back via Dubai to Islamabad after his arrest by Interpol in UAE.