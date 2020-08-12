Share:

Lodhran - Lodhran Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi reviewed security arrangements for Muharramul Haram on Tuesday. Chairing a meeting at DC office Lodhran, DC Imran Qureshi said that a control room would be established at DC office and directed officials concerned to make surveillance of sensitive category gatherings. He said processions should be monitored through CCTV cameras. He directed that night vision cameras should be installed to monitor gatherings and processions being held at night and proper arrangements of lighting should be made.

He said that proper coverage of main processions and gatherings should be ensured through CCTV cameras. He further directed tehsils assistant commissioners (ACs) concerned to make cleanliness arrangements on the routes of processions, remove illegal encroachments, repair streets, sewerage system and fix hanging electricity cables.

He directed the chief officials of municipal committee to remove wall chalking from the walls on the routes of processions before Muharram ul Haram. District Officer Emergency Rescue Dr Syed Majid Ahmad shared the rescue emergency plan with the meeting. He added that Rescue 1122 ambulances would provide emergency cover to all gatherings and processions while rescue posts would also be established near processions and gatherings.

It was told in the meeting that from 1st to 10th of Muharram 101 processions and 302 public gatherings were scheduled for which foolproof security arrangements would be ensured. Collectively 93 public gatherings and processions would be held in tehsil Lodhran.

Young woman committed suicide

A young woman has committed suicide in the area of Sitiana police station. Police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Shumaila Bibi resident of Sitiana committed suicide over some family issues. She along with her two kids including 4-year-old Sufiyan and 2-year-old Maryam came at the brink of Gogera Branch Canal. She left her both kids at the brink and jumped into the canal and drowned.