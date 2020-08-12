Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of first Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Malik Hussain Mubashir. They said that Prof Mubashir was not only a good psychologist but also an excellent orator, researcher, teacher and literary personality under whose leadership the UHS attained status of world class institution. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that Prof Mubashir performed his duties with utmost professionalism and dedication. He added that the services of Prof Mubashir will be remembered long which is a beacon of light for those who come in future.