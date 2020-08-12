Share:

LAHORE - Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab on Tuesday banned use of polythene bags at all kinds of shops, malls, hotels in provincial capital. As per notification issued by the Director General EPA Punjab, Syed Ashar Abbass, all field officers have been directed to circulate and implement the directive as per the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders. DG EPA constituted special task force in this regard for the compliance of the LHC orders and the task force has already initiated their work and informed all the departmental stores, hotels, shopping malls and markets’ representatives to make arrangements to stop the use of polythene bags. In this regard, two week time has been given to shoppers and markets association representatives to implement the orders. DG EPA directed the task force to strictly monitor the entire campaign and ensure the implementation of the orders. He further added that an awareness campaign should also be launched to aware the masses in this regard so that they could also make alternatives and not to use the polythene bags in future.