Daniel Saleem Gilani took over charge as Press Counselor. Daniel Saleem Gilani is one of the most experienced information officers who has demonstrated his immense skills in key institutions in Pakistan. He has also been the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of the Film Censor Board. His appointment in France is no less than a challenge.

The reason for this is to get Pakistan out of the Corona virus and gray list. In these circumstances, Pakistan's name and position must not only be raised but also highlighted.Will also be interested. gilani personality is a very sociable and loving person.

European Union of Journalists Forum welcomes appointment of Daniel Saleem Gilani. His predecessor Qambar Bashir will report back to Islamabad Information Headquarters after a long stint as Press Counsel in France.