ISLAMABAD - The Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz has said that some external forces were working to create sectarianism in Pakistan. While addressing a press conference after a convention, Qibla Ayaz stated that scholars from different school of thoughts will spoil such forces through a joint struggle. He maintained that sectarian and ethnic based clashes were taking place through a planned strategy in regions where from CPEC was passing through. He elaborated that we have to strengthen a policy of moderation in which every sect is supposed to respect the opposite sect. While answering a question Qibla Ayaz said that if the Tahafuz e Bunyad e Islam Bill would have been passed in consensus with CII then it would not have created any rift among different sects. He claimed that FIA had pointed out some social media accounts involved in exaggerating sectarian issues in the country; adding that all of them were operated from foreign land.