Islamabad - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced phase-wise admissions in public sector educational institutions from class prep to matriculation instructing the institutions that all classes should commence from September 15, The Nation learnt on Tuesday.

The notification issued by the academics branch of FDE said that it has planned to start admission process in phased manner. Accordingly, in phase one, admission process for HSSC-I, BS and ADP has been started in ICT Colleges. It said that in second phase, admission process for Class VI-X shall be started and admission for primary classes shall be carried out in third phase as per admission policy earlier this year.

However, heads of institutions are reiterated to ensure all safety measures keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic during the whole admission process.

For classes VI to X, admission process may be started from 10th August 2020 and be completed by 25th August, 2020.

While for classes Prep to V, admission process may be started from 1st September 2020 and be completed by 11th September, 2020. The date of admission test shall be uniform and in line with the admission policy. Further details of admission procedures for class Prep-I shall be issued later.

It said that all classes shall be commenced from 15th September 2020.

The letter issued by FDE said that, furthermore all teaching staff are considered on duty with immediate effect.