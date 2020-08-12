SHEIKHUPURA - Four persons, including three minors and their grandmother, were electrocuted to death at Salahuddin road. According to A-division police on Tuesday, three brothers-- Abdul Rehman (10), Abdul Manan (7), Matee-ur- Rehman (5), sons of Asad Ali and Iqbal Bibi (55) m/o Asad Ali were sleeping at their home. Asad, a rickshaw driver, said that when he went back to home, he saw a pedestal fan fell on them and all died of electrocution. On getting information, Police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital. Provincial minister Punjab for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood also reached the spot and paid condolence to the bereaved family.
Staff Reporter
August 12, 2020
