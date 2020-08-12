Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Four persons, including three minors and their grandmother, were electrocuted to death at Salahuddin road. According to A-division police on Tuesday, three brothers-- Abdul Rehman (10), Abdul Manan (7), Matee-ur- Rehman (5), sons of Asad Ali and Iqbal Bibi (55) m/o Asad Ali were sleeping at their home. Asad, a rickshaw driver, said that when he went back to home, he saw a pedestal fan fell on them and all died of electrocution. On getting information, Police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital. Provincial minister Punjab for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood also reached the spot and paid condolence to the bereaved family.