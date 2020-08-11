Share:

LAHORE -: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has inaugurated Khawar Shah Youth Baseball Academy in Okara. PFB Secretary Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed said that due to Coronavirus, there are no sports activities in Pakistan and the government is not organising training camps. “This year, Pakistan’s youth baseball teams are participating in the U-12 and U-18 Asian Baseball Championships. Due to lack of training of players, PFB Chairman Shaukat Javed ordered to open youth baseball academies in different cities of the country.

In this regard, the inauguration ceremony of Khawar Shah Baseball Academy was held in Okara.” PFB President Fakhar Shah, along with Dr M Hammad Lakhvi (Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Punjab University Lahore) and Professor Ijaz Ahmed (Government College Civil Lines Lahore), was the chief guest at the ceremony.