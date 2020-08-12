Share:

islamabad - After numerous gushing posts from her family and friends, Kylie Jenner herself shared a collection of snaps to mark her 23rd birthday.

In a sweet snap as she cuddled up to daughter Stormi, two, the reality star called her little girl ‘the best gift of all’. Stormi appeared to be blowing out the candles on Kylie’s ‘XXIII’ cake as doting mom Kylie softly kissed her cheek. Along with the mother-daughter photo, the Kylie Cosmetic mogul shared two sultry snaps of herself wearing a busty champagne-hued corset dress with the roman numerals ‘XXIII’ encrusted in diamonds. She captioned the images: ‘23!!!! Thank you God for another year. The blessings and the lessons.. i’m here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you.’ Meanwhile, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner dubbed her the ‘most wonderful daughter’ on her birthday.