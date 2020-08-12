Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that all religious minorities living across AJK were enjoying equal rights.

Unlike India, minorities in Pakistan and AJK were treated with love, respect and dignity, he said.

He stated this while addressing a conference organized by BTM Global on World Minority Day here at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services.

The event was addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf, Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar, Member Provincial Assembly Ranjheet Singh, President of the National Council of Churches in Pakistan Dr. Azad Marshall and Chairperson BTM Global Sumaira Farrukh, said AJK President office told media here on Tuesday.

President Masood Khan said that all humans were created equal and there was no discrimination between people of various race, colour and religion. He said that the teachings of Islam had clearly said that all human beings were equal. The President said that Pakistan and AJK had integrated the minorities in the mainstream with considerable success. He added that we will continue to engage religious leaders of minorities to help address their issues.

Turning to India’s maltreatment of minorities, the President said that when we say India, we do not refer to the 1.3 billion Indians but refer to the current government in power run by BJP and RSS, who propagate Hindu extremism, fanaticism and fascism. This regime excludes all other non-Hindu minorities from the whole of the Subcontinent.