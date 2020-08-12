Share:

LAHORE - The minorities living in Pakistan are enjoying complete freedom to perform rituals and their sacred places are safe. These views were expressed by head of one-man Commission on Minorities Dr M Shoaib Suddle while addressing a seminar on the Minorities Day organised by the Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan with the cooperation of the Christian Care Foundation held at Naulkha Church here on Tuesday. He termed the verdict of the Supreme Court in suo moto case regarding rights of minorities as a historical decision. He said that the minorities in the country freely performed their religious activities without any hurdle. The other speakers also addressed the seminar and expressed their feelings about the freedom to the minorities in the country. They appreciated the government for providing complete protection to them. The seminar was organised to discuss the role of minorities in national development.