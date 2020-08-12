Share:

MULTAN - A new multi-facility recreational park has been planned by Punjab government near the picturesque Head Taunsa Barrage in Dera Ghazi Khan, officials said on Tuesday. MPA from Kot Addu tahsil of district Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Ashraf Rind, accompanied a team of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) visited and took information about the existing facilities. Officials said, there existed a piece of 20-acre state land near Taunsa Barrage that could support the proposed facilities of the new park including a modern TDCP resort, spacious parking, camp site, commercial zone, boat Safari and fishing area. Moreover, another proposal was also under discussion that ‘Indus Queen’, a historical ship of Nawab of Bahawalpur, presently parked at the bank of river Indus at Kot Mithan Sharif, be brought to Taunsa barrage and opened for public after proper renovation and possibly overhauling.