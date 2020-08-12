Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the teachings of saints are guidelines for the people.

Speaking here at the shrine of Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi on Tuesday on the occasion of saint’s Urs, he said that Sindh was the land of Sufis, and, therefore, is called Bab-ul-Islam.

The provincial minister said that there was peace and tranquility in this land of saints, as people from across the country came here to earn their living.

Nasir said that the government of Sindh believed that followers of sects and religions were free to worship and lead their lives as per the teachings of their religions.

Nasir further said that the lineage of Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi Baba was connected to Imam Ali (AS) who was the cousin and son-in-law of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said being a devotee of Sufi of the caliber of Ghazi was definitely a matter of honour, adding that late prime minister Benazir Bhutto had also a belief in the spirituality of Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

Towards the end, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appealed to the visitors to the shrine to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), and offer special prayers for the stability and development of the country.