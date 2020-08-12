Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of assembly members from Rawalpindi district led by Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the journey of public service will be moved forward with speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the conspiracies of opponents of development will not succeed.

The government will continue to respond to the negative politics of propagandists through public service, he added and advised the critics to look into their own inner self.

Overcoming corona is a big achievement of the government as business activities have been resumed in the Punjab and anti-corona strategy of PM Imran Khan has been acknowledged everywhere.

He regretted that the opposition tried to politicise corona and added that those who leveled allegations will be left behind and new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The CM assured that problems faced by Rawalpindi city will be resolved and pointed out the reconstruction of Lai Nullah will help to overcome flood-related damages. A total of Rs85 billion will be spent on Lai Nullah and Expressway project, he added.

This project will be completed through public-private partnership and four interchanges will be constructed along with setting up a plant to separate rainwater from sewage.

The dream of the Expressway is the right of locals which will be materialised by the PTI government, he added.

The CM mentioned that tree plantation will help overcome environmental degradation around Lai Nullah Expressway and road movement of the locals will also be improved.

Meanwhile, various online services have also been provided to the citizens through police application besides setting up protection centres for the transgender community in Rawalpindi.

On the other side, ten thousand recruitments are being made to fulfil the shortage of staff in the police, the CM added.

Amjad Mahmood Chaudhary, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed, Javed Kauser, Ch. Sajid Mehmood, Ch. Muhammad Adnan, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ejaz Khan, Amaar Siddiq Kiyani and Umer Tanvir were included in the delegation.

Directs WASA to remain alert round-the-clock

Buzdar has directed district administration and WASA to remain alert round-the-clock to cope with the situation resulting due to monsoon rains.

The weather situation should be continuously monitored and implementation of rainwater’s drainage plan should be ensured.

He added that necessary machinery should be fully functional and drainage of rainwater should be completed in the minimum of time. The CM reiterated that citizens should not face any difficulty during rains and added that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Similarly, the flow of traffic should remain smooth and the concerned officials of the line departments should be present in the field.

The report about the drainage of rainwater should be sent to the CM Office along with the timeline, he added.

Seeks report from Cs,

IGP on hooliganism

outside NAB office

Buzdar has sought a report from Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Police on incident of hooliganism outside NAB office and directed that legal action be initiated against those involved in it.

No one can be allowed to take law in own hand and rule of law will be fully ensured. Law will come into action against those who are involved in agitation, the CM added.

Expresses sorrow over death of mother of his cameraman Salam

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of his cameraman Abdul Salam. In condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.