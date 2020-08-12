Share:

The Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman reopened for trade on Wednesday, after it was closed in late July following a clash that

erupted over border closure earlier.

The border was reopened after talks with the Pak-Afghan border government committee and other relevant parties. However, pedestrian traffic on the border continues to remain suspended.

On July 30, at least two people were killed and 20 injured after shots were fired on protesters who stormed a quarantine centre at the border gate over not being allowed to enter the neighbouring country.

A woman was among those slain in the incident as protesters set ablaze the quarantine centre, set up along the Pak-Afghan Bab-e-Dosti gate, for Covid-19 patients.