Pakistan has reiterated its steadfast support for Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process.

Talking to the outgoing Afghan Ambassador Atif Mashal in Islamabad, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said Pakistan is committed to enhance bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Afghan ambassador in a tweet said that during the farewell meeting, he expressed gratitude to Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood for a strong support and active cooperation extended to him during his diplomatic mission in Islamabad.