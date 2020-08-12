Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in fake encounters by Indian Occupation Forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office said these condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws. It said killings of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of "Hindutva" agenda of RSS-BJP which is attempting to target defenseless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will. The statement said that India's efforts to subjugate Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances, incarcerations and brutalization have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future.