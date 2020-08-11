Share:

LAHORE-Former Pakistan cricketer and batting legend Javed Miandad has said that the national team hasn’t lost the series yet against England and they still have a chance to make a strong comeback.

Miandad said this in a video on his YouTube channel. “Winning or losing are part of the game. They don’t need to worry rather they must rectify the mistakes they have done. Sit together and identify them and don’t repeat the same. The players should keep their morale and passion high for the country as the entire nation is watching them with high hopes.”

The former captain said that the treatment with the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfraz Ahmed, performing the 12th-man duties, really disappointed him. “People across the world have disliked the incident. I had also been the captain and I feel disappointed as Sarfraz should have been given respect. I tell this to the management and the PCB, if there is no need of a senior player, he should be sent back. This was not a good tradition set by the PCB.”

Talking about the first Test, which the men in green lost by 3 wickets, Miandad said when the fourth innings was about to begin, Pakistan team had the winning runs on the scoreboard. “PCB Media Director, who is a brother to me, called me and asked whether I was watching the match. I said yes and told him to deliver my message to the captain to start bowling attack with spinners not with pacers.

“Do the leg-break from the new ball. I used to try this in the past. I have tried the new ball from late legendary spin wizard Abdul Qadir, which worked well. I know the Old Trafford wicket, it gets rough day by day. A spinner is mostly remains lethal on this wicket,” he added.

The legend said that it was a spinning wicket and was difficult as you can’t judge the new ball. “Spinners could have taken wickets easily. I gave my advice as I am a Pakistani and my services are always there for my country and anybody can call me in this regard,” Miandad added.