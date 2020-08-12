Share:

islamabad - In response to the global health crisis caused by COVID-19, Peek Freans, Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of branded biscuits, has leveraged the power of its national footprint and executed a multifaceted CSR initiative to reach out to millions of Pakistanis.

Titled ‘Spread the Joy,’ the innovative TVC aims at building a positive connection with its audience, all while keeping in line with its 50-year legacy of spreading joy. The 65-second TVC portrays a heartwarming narrative of joy and happiness when people’s lives are touched in a meaningful way. The onslaught that the pandemic brought with its resulting challenges has gripped the nation in difficult times. Through the objective of sharing joy, the campaign shows people the joy of enjoying the simple pleasures of life and give them a respite from the trials at hand.

It reiterates the brand’s values and commitments and encourages people to step forward and play their part in spreading the spirit of hope and positivity. To date, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), under its brand name Peek Freans, has donated PKR 350 Million in the form of direct monetary donations, medical equipment as well as ration and relief drives for communities most impacted by the pandemic.