MIRPURKHAS - Residents of different localities of the city and its outskirts continued to protest on Tuesday against the HESCO for failing to repair the transformers of their areas which had stopped functioning some time back due to excessive power load. The protestors said that they were without electricity for the last couple of weeks now, and their lives had become miserable in this severe heat. On the other hand, HESCO officials have said that work on the repair of transformers has begun, and that these would be replaced with new ones if found beyond repair.