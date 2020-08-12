Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in agriculture and has called for a comprehensive report to formulate agricultural policy.

Chairing a Special Agriculture Committee meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister wants to improve agriculture sector and it is a good omen that all parties, putting aside political differences, are working towards this end. He also said that a task force will be formed as government wants a scientific solution to the problems related to agriculture including those caused by Covid-19.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf, Arbab Sher Ali and other members of the assembly attended the meeting.