Islamabad-Appreciating the strict action against land mafia by the capital police chief, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan ordered police to adopt zero tolerance against land grabbers, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

PM also appreciated the efforts of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for curbing crime in capital city and against land mafia, he said.

The spokesman mentioned that a detailed report about police action against land mafia has been presented in a cabinet meeting held under the chair of PM Imran Khan. He said PM asked IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to adopt a zero-tolerance stand against land mafia.

“Do not allow anyone to grab land. There are some land mafias. They grab government land and private land here and there and then they sell it off. They think it’s their own property. Thus they mint money individually. This money neither goes to the government nor to any noble activity,” he quoted PM as saying.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 17outlaws including five land grabber and recovered narcotics, alcohol, mobile phone and weapons from them, the spokesman informed.

He said federal capital police have launched an effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. The operation was being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all zonal SPs were making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer along with others. The team succeeded to arrest five land grabbers involved in occupying the land of DHA. Case has been registered against them and further investigation was underway from them. Secretariat police arrested accused Noman Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Mudassar and recovered stolen mobile phone from him. Golra police apprehended a drug peddler namely Arshad and recovered 2.025 kilogram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested two accused Zahid Mehmmood and Gul Muhammad and recovered 170 gram heroin and 10 litres of alcohol from their possession. Ramna police arrested accused Muhammad Saeed and recovered 380 gram hashish from him.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Pervez and recovered 10 litres of alcohol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Waseem Abbas and Baber Ali and recovered 190 gram hashish and one dagger from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested an accused of Afghan origin, Rasool Rehman.

Homicide unit police arrested two accused Sardar Sadaqat and Zardad and recovered murder tool -- 30 bore pistol and one 222 rifle from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed five proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that Islamabad Police was committed to eliminate land grabbing mafia from the capital. He further directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land grabbers. He said it is prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and it would be ensured at every cost.