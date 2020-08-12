Share:

ISLAMABAD - Demanding immediate release of arrested workers from police custody, the PML-N in Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting condemned the alleged use of force on the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif in NAB office.

“It was extreme cruelty, which is not good omen for Pakistani politics.Our workers should immediately be released,” said PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, speaking on point of order, at the outset of the proceedings.

Asif blamed that the members and workers of PML-N were badly manhandled.

“Use of force against workers is tantamount to State terrorism..Window glasses of Maryam Nawaz vehicle were broken and workers were arrested,” he said commenting that the government would be responsible for consequences if similar police actions are repeated in future.

He said that the Opposition factions demand immediate release of the arrested workers.

“We are not against accountability, I myself appeared before the NAB for accountability but the Punjab government will be responsible for what has been started,” he warned.

He further said that the workers gather in their support, whenever, the political leaders appear before courts.

“It is a political tradition. This act of the police was condemnable,” he said.

Supporting PML-N MNA,JUI-F’s MNA Maulana Abdul Wasay also asked the government to probe the matter. “It shows the frustration of government,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, responding to the concerns raised by the Opposition, assured that investigation would be carried out into the Lahore incident. “Will look into it, probe and take action in the light of it,” he said.

Earlier, PML-N’s MNA Ahsan Iqbal raised the matter of increase in electricity prices in the cover of fuel adjustment charges in the utility bills.

He was of the view that consumers would have to pay over extra money as fuel adjustment charges. “This is simply dacoity on the pocket of poor people,” he commented.

He said the PTI leaders used to make claims that they would stop theft of electricity but instead dacoity was being committed in the pockets of poor people.

LEGISLATION ON BILLS

The lawmakers yesterday laid three bills including ‘The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ ‘The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ and ‘National Emergency Measures to Quarantine and Quarantine Facilities for Security of Pakistan Bill’.

Earlier, two lawmakers from minorities Lal Chand Malhi and Amer Navid Cheema reminded that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah assured minorities on August 11 that they would enjoy complete religious freedom in the country. They said that Hindu community was enjoying complete freedom and security particularly in the Sindh province.