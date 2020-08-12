Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is awaiting the announcement by leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif for the All Parties Conference, said a party leader yesterday.

Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah urged Shehbaz Sharif to announce the date of the APC.

She said that the PPP was not the cause of delay in APC. “(PPP Chairman) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has contacted several leaders of different parties in this regard and all those leaders agreed with PPP’s stance about the APC,” she maintained.

Nafisa Shah said that Bilawal was playing an effective role as the opposition in the country and raising public issues.

She said it was hoped that Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce the date of APC as every passing day under the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government was increasing difficulties for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal met President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan here.

The current political situation in the country and opposition’s role inside and outside the Parliament were discussed in the meeting, a PPP statement said.

In conversation with Aimal Wali Khan, Bilawal said the opposition will face the anti-people policies of the current government.

“The government has been unsuccessful in executing its duty and is directionless. The longer this government stays, the larger will be the losses that this country will bear,” he said.

Bilawal said that the injustices carried out by the government regarding the National Finance Commission awards will not be compromised on.

He said that the effort to push this country towards a one-unit system will be in vain. ANP’s provincial president agreed with Bilawal’s concerns, reservations and point of view, said the PPP statement.

Members National Assembly Dr Mehreen Bhutto and Syed Javed Ali Shah also met Bilawal. Dr Mehreen Bhutto and Syed Javed Ali Shah apprised the Chairman PPP of the situation in the district of Khairpur. Bilawal instructed the lawmakers to make sure that there were not any hurdles in solving the issues of the people.

Separately, in a Twitter message, Bilawal condemned the “police brutality” on the workers of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Last month, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had invited Bilawal at his residence in Lahore.

After the meeting, Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had put the health and lives of the people at risk and the economy of the country has nosedived.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the opposition will jointly decide about in-house change or the mid-term elections.

Bilawal said that people were not with Imran Khan during his dharna (sit-in) but we “will not need dharna because when we will come out on the streets, the government will fall.”

He said that opposition always remained in contact with each other and now Shahbaz Sharif was ready to join the movement against the PTI-led government.