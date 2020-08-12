MIRPURKHAS - Preparations for celebrating the country’s Independence Day on August 14th have started gathering pace as stalls selling national flags and badges have been set up in the city and other towns and cities in suburbs. Apart from that shopkeepers have started playing songs in connection with the occasion. People, particularly children, can be seen thronging these stalls for buying the items of their liking; thus creating patriotic feelings in people.
Share:
Staff Reporter
August 12, 2020
Share: