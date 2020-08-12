Share:

islamabad - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘forced to let go’ of Archie’s night nurse during her second shift with the couple ‘for being unprofessional’, their bombshell new biography Finding Freedom claims. The book, out recently and co-authored by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claims the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, wanted to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands’ after the birth of their son Archie, one.

However, the nanny’s time with the family was ‘brief’, with the authors writing: ‘Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional.