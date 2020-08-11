Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will resume sports activities throughout the country from tomorrow (Thursday). According to a press release, the PSB has decided to open tennis, badminton, squash and jogging facilities, in the first phase from Thursday. The facilities would be opened by following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs). These facilities would also apply to all the PSB coaching centers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. Meanwhile, the remaining facilities would be opened soon accordingly.